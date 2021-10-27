IDA MAE (CANTERBURY) HARRISON, 97, of Sissonville, WV, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021. She was born on March 3, 1924, in Charleston. She met her late husband, Arnold S. Harrison at an ice cream social; they married in 1943 and she cared for him in the house they built together until his death in 1999. Their home was her pride and joy, creating the backdrop for many large family gatherings on special occasions and holidays.
Ida Mae was a faithful member of Kelly's Creek Community Church and dutifully read her bible every morning over coffee and something sweet. She had a long, loving relationship with her dear friends Mary Carney and Nora Lovejoy-Fisher; she enjoyed chatting on the phone with them nightly for many years. She was a quiet, reserved woman by nature but could always be coaxed into a giggle followed by an exasperated sigh. She will be loved and greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by her four children Doris Mae Haynes, Arnold Larry Harrison, Charlotte Lynn Myers, and David Wayne Harrison, and her 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 28, at Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens immediately following the service. We respectfully ask that masks be worn during these times for everyone's protection.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25312 or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.