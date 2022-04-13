IDA MAE PUCKETT KINSER Date of birth: 2-18-1928 at Lookout, West Virginia. Parents Edgar M. and Cora Martin Puckett and
married to James Thomas Kinser Sr.
She graduated from East Bank High School in West Virginia, 1946 .
During her years of marriage, due to her husband's military career she lived many different places including West Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Guam. Ida always found a church home in every state she lived in.
In her youth her job at home was to take care of her younger siblings. As a mother she took care of her own children. Later in life she took on the role of caregiver for some family members and a friend. Many people have commented on how friendly Ida was and that she never met a stranger.
She kept a fondness for West Virginia but was longing for her Heavenly home.
Predeceased her were children, James Thomas Jr, Becky Mae Kinser Patton, and Ralph Herbert; and her siblings, James, Lloyd, Earl, and Barbara
Surviving is son, Gary Warren. Also, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her siblings, Goldie Stone, Rose Evans, and Carol Davis.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday March 15, 2022, at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge WV. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.