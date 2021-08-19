IDA MAE (TABER) SNODGRASS, 86, passed away peacefully, August 14, 2021, at her son's home surrounded by family.
She grew up in Dunbar and proudly graduated from Dunbar High School (1953); following her graduation she attended Concord College in Athens, WV. She retired from Carson Insurance Agency in Charleston.
Ida Mae was selfless and active volunteering her time to better her community. She was one of the founding members of the Dunbar Athletic Boosters, on the Board of South Charleston Housing Authority and like her mother before her, a member of the Eastern Star and the Dunbar Garden Club. She also helped manage and facilitate her beloved Dunbar High School reunions. She, previously, was an active member, teaching Sunday School, and a Deaconess in her church, Dunbar First Baptist Church. Ida Mae was a very kind and loving person who loved animals. She was always there to help and guide anyone that needed assistance.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Albert and Betty Taber and her loving brother, Morton I. Taber.
Ida Mae is survived by her brother, Robert (Bob) Taber of Tennessee; daughter, Deborah Knaack of Florida; son, Michael Snodgrass and wife, Denys, of South Charleston; her beloved grandchildren, Samantha of South Charleston and Max Snodgrass of Florida along with many loving nieces and nephews.
A service to Honor the Life of Ida Mae will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Dunbar First Baptist Church, with Rev. David Keeney officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live streamed by the church. Please visit the Facebook page of Dunbar First Baptist Church to view at the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, and due to her love of animals, the family is requesting a donation be made, in her name, to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
Ida Mae will be missed immensely by her family, friends, community and anyone that knew her and was touched by her "heart of gold".
The family also wishes to thank HospiceCare for their kindness, support, care and guidance during this time.
Memories of Ida Mae may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.