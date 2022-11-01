Thank you for Reading.

Ida Marie Schoolcraft Pritt
IDA MARIE SCHOOLCRAFT PRITT, 90 of Mt. Olive WV, died October 28, 2022, at home. She was born April 11, 1932, at Marting, WV. and was the daughter of the late Charles and Margert Lavender. She was also preceded in death by her late husband Cecil Schoolcraft, her son Cecil (Squeeky) Schoolcraft, daughter Ruby Dale Schoolcraft, brothers Jack and Carl Lavender, sisters Ella Jean Skaggs, Ruby Price, Bessie Barnhart, and Ollie Dale McClure.

Surviving is her husband of 11 years Robert Pritt, of Mt. Olive WV, Children Robert Schoolcraft (Birdie) of Mt. Olive WV, Richard Schoolcraft (Helen) of Cannelton WV, sister Ruth Ellen Rasenberger (Harry) NC, daughter-in-law Ona Schoolcraft of Cross lanes WV, former daughter-in -law Pam Schoolcraft of Cannelton WV.

