IDA MARIE SCHOOLCRAFT PRITT, 90 of Mt. Olive WV, died October 28, 2022, at home. She was born April 11, 1932, at Marting, WV. and was the daughter of the late Charles and Margert Lavender. She was also preceded in death by her late husband Cecil Schoolcraft, her son Cecil (Squeeky) Schoolcraft, daughter Ruby Dale Schoolcraft, brothers Jack and Carl Lavender, sisters Ella Jean Skaggs, Ruby Price, Bessie Barnhart, and Ollie Dale McClure.
Surviving is her husband of 11 years Robert Pritt, of Mt. Olive WV, Children Robert Schoolcraft (Birdie) of Mt. Olive WV, Richard Schoolcraft (Helen) of Cannelton WV, sister Ruth Ellen Rasenberger (Harry) NC, daughter-in-law Ona Schoolcraft of Cross lanes WV, former daughter-in -law Pam Schoolcraft of Cannelton WV.
Stepsons Robert Pritt of Kanawha Falls, WV, Rex Pritt of Boonesborough WV, stepdaughters Robin Meadows (John) of Red House WV, Roberta Atha of Tornado WV, Rebecca Wheeler (George) of Deepwater WV, Renea Whitlock (Jerry) of Cannelton WV, grandchildren, Stacy Coleman (Joey) of Gauley Bridge. WV, Kelly Schoolcraft of Cannelton WV, Tina Tomblin of Ripley WV and great grandchildren Kyra Schoolcraft of Cannelton WV, Kaitlyn Coleman of Morgantown WV, Zachary Coleman of Gauley Bridge. WV, Brandon Tomblin of Ripley WV., 17 step grandchildren and 18 step great grandchildren. The family would like to thank her special care giver Renea Whitlock.
Service will be held at noon on Thursday, November 3, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com