ILA BAILEY WOLFE, 99, of Charleston passed away April 21, 2022 at her Daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.
Ila was born September 16, 1922 in Charleston to the late Isom Clayburn Bailey and Vada Bowling Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ovie E. Wolfe Sr.; son, Ovie E. Wolfe Jr.; son-in-laws, Ralph Hinkley, and Larry D. Bibbee; and numerous loving sisters.
Ila graduated from Dunbar High School, and Morris Harvey College. She had worked for Paul Hall Trucking Company, and then retired from McJunkin Corporation. Ila wanted to be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and hopes everyone remembers all the good meals they had during thanksgiving and Christmas. Although she never had a honeymoon, Ila now is having her reunion with the love of her life, Ovie, in heaven.
Left to cherish her memory are loving daughters, Ava Carolyn Bibbee, and Beverly Kay Hinkley both of Charleston; grandchildren, Debbie Wolfe, Michael S. Bibbee, Kimberly Beth Persinger (Mike), and Anthony E. Hinkley; great-grandchildren, Shannon Jones, Ashleigh Johnson, Shaynah Gann, Bryce Bibbee (Madison), Aliyah Bibbee, Zachary Smart (Ashley), Destinee Smart, Emmalee Casto (Zach), Keegan, Kaysen, McKinzee, and Braiden Hinkley; great-great- grandchildren, Kayleigh, Layla, Raelynn, Niko, October, Finneas, Wyatt, Heath, Abigail, and another one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Reverend Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Jo Bailey, Jennifer, and Brooke and other Hospice Nurses with HospiceCare for their wonderful care of Ila during her illness.