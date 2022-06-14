ILA WILLIAMS joined the Lord and many departed loved ones on June 12, 2022.
She was a strong woman, a hard worker, and would do anything for her family. She retired from Heartland of Charleston proudly at the age of 81.
She was preceded in death by her husband's Guthrie Maynor and Shelby Williams and by her children Amos Maynor and Steven Maynor of Artie, Harley Williams and Priscilla Maynor of Mansfield OH, and Cheryl Brown of Shelby OH.
She is survived by: Her children Linda Blevins of Crestline OH; Terry Williams and Kevin (Belinda) Williams of Mansfield OH; and Darla (Anthony) Riviotta of St. Albans. Her step-children Shelby Williams of Workman's Creek, Clifford Williams of Hagerstown MD, Don Williams of Artie, Leroy Williams of Oak Hill, and Diane Douglas of NC. Her niece Sharon Taylor of Zanesville OH. As well as 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
A service to honor Ila's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday June 16, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.