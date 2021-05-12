ILONA ANN ZICKAFOOSE MORRIS, long time resident of Happytown in Hugheston, WV, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Bob, son David and countless relatives and friends in the early hours of Saturday May 08, 2021.
Ilona was Miss Greyhound 1958! She was a loving wife and mother of 4 boys. She managed and ran several family owned businesses, volunteered at the boys school and was the Sunday School Superintendent of the Hughes Creek First Church of God for many years. She also taught Sunday School and was the state President of the Women of the Church of God for several years. She is survived by 2 Sisters, Brenda Light, Marsha Auxier and husband Jim, one brother Basil Lee Zickafoose and Wife Irene; Two sister in-laws Cleo Wolfe and Alice Zickafoose; Sons Rick Morris and Wife Sandi, Todd Morris and Wife Vickie, Scott Morris and Wife Pam; Grandchildren Shane Morris, Shanna Morris Goodwin and husband Luke, Jade Morris, Paige Morris, David "DJ"Morris, Brooke Morris and Great Grandchildren; Karleigh Casto, Eden Honaker, Tristan Goodwin and Aspen Goodwin.
Service will be held on Wednesday at Noon at the Hughes Creek Community Church with Reverend Todd Morris, Reverend J. B. Lee and Reverend Gary Tucker presiding. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church on Tuesday. There will be an hour before the funeral service for family and friends to gather at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com