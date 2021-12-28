IMOGENE CASTO, 87, of Ripley went to her heavenly home December 24, 2021 at her daughter's home in Fairborn, Ohio following an extended illness. She was born August 4, 1934 at Kenna, WV, the daughter of the late Reverend Orville B. and Tressie Walker.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Earl Clinton "Hick" Casto. Her brother Orville Billy Walker and infant sister Azelna Walker preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Teresa Thorpe (Duane) of Fairborn, OH, Michael Casto (Cindy) of Columbia, SC, and Lisa Stephens (Kevin) of Waxhaw, NC; grandchildren Sarah Patesel (Patrick), Kerra Eklund (Jeffery), Brian Thorpe, and Zachary Casto; step-grandchild Hanna Lapp; and niece Charmin Walker McCarty.
She was a graduate of Ripley High School, class of 1953. Imogene was a licensed beautician and worked as a hairdresser for over 30 years in the Ripley area. She was a Christian by faith and member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She was an avid supporter of Ripley High School especially the RHS Band Boosters where she served in many offices and worked many fundraisers. Imogene's greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, West Virginia. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Ford Price and John Gunther officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Goshen Cemetery, Kentuck.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Imogene Casto to the Goshen Cemetery, 3190 Kentuck Rd, Kenna, WV 25248.