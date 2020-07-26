IMOGENE "JEAN" CLINE, 100, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020.
She was born in Charleston to the late Clarence Sr. and Mabel Cavender.
Jean was a 62 year resident of Cross Lanes and co-owned Cline Music Company on the westside of Charleston for 25 years. She was a member of Community Chapel Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, B.I. Cline; sisters, Hilda Sigmon and Jewell Ware; brothers, Theodore Cavender, Kenneth Cavender, and Clarence Cavender Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Long of Cross Lanes; niece, Connie Price and husband Phil of Cross Lanes; nephew, Bill Long and wife Brenda of Cross Lanes; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Jacob Burgess officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers please donate to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV, 25387.