IMOGENE KIRK BURGESS, 82, of Dunbar, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was born on February 17, 1938, to the late Eugene Deb and June Kirk.
Imogene was a 1956 graduate of Washington District High School. She was a resident of Dunbar for over 60 years and retired from Rite Aid Pharmacy in 2000.
She loved telling stories and making people laugh. Imogene was always the life of the party. She loved shopping, talking on the telephone, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Burgess; stillborn son, James Jr.; sister, Louise Sowards; and brother, Bob Kirk.
Imogene is survived by her daughters, Natalie Shultz (Ed) of St. Albans, Rhonda Persinger (Dallas) of Nitro and Lori Burgess of Dunbar; grandchildren, Dallas E. Persinger, Kaitlyn Persinger and Brianna Coon; great-grandson, Brennan Coon; sisters, Geraldine Marker (Garcie) and Kathie Holstine (Charles); brothers, William Kirk (Junie), Roger Kirk, Danny Kirk (Billie); sister-in-law, Rosie Kirk; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her friends and neighbors.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.