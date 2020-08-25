IMOGENE PEARL SAYRES (MILLS), 85, passed away surrounded by her family in her Cross Lanes home on August 24, 2020. She joins her husband in Heaven who passed on August 15, 2020. She was born in Shinnston, WV on July 27, 1935. Imogene graduated from Monongah High School in 1953 and had the Honor of carrying the title of Miss Monongah. She also met her adoring husband and love of her life in high school, Paul Sayres, to whom she was married for 65 years. She leaves behind three children, Mark (Patty) Sayres of Carlisle, PA, Alan (Allison) Sayres of Cross Lanes, WV, and Paula (David) Null of Hurricane, WV, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many close relatives and friends. Imogene was a cosmetologist, but more importantly, she was an incredible mother and homemaker for her family. She was a member of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church where she enjoyed participating in many different functions and activities. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to her exercise group, card games, recording the family genealogy, square dancing, crocheting, sewing, gardening and painting. While her children were young, she was a Girl Scout troop leader, was involved in the parent teacher organization, and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
Services will be held Wednesday, August 26, at 3 p.m., with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Interment will be held on Thursday, August 26, at 12:30 p.m., in Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery at 2262 Meadland Rd., in Bridgeport, WV. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.