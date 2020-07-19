IMOGENE S. PRIDEMORE, 92, a native of West Virginia, died July 10, 2020, at Spanish Oaks Hospice in Savannah, Ga., after a long illness.
Imogene was retired from the C&P Telephone Company where she had worked as a construction manager. Imogene attended the United Methodist Church of Bridgeport, W.Va. She was very generous in giving her time and money to many charitable organizations in West Virginia. Imogene loved attending WVU football and basketball games with her family and friends. She left a major trust fund for West Virginia University athletics.
Imogene was preceded in death by her parents, Okey and Maude Salser, and her brother, Lowell S. Salser.
Surviving her is her sister, Josephine Boice, of Porter, Texas; nephews, David Salser, of Savannah, Ga., and William Salser, of Stuart, Va.; nieces, Karen Petersen, of Cornelius, N.C., and Charlotte Ott, of Porter, Texas.
In keeping with Imogene's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the United Way of Harrison County WV, P.O. Box 2452, Clarksburg, WV 26302-2452.
