INA JANE (HAMRICK) COGAR, 79, of Webster Springs, passed away July 3, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Saturday, July 4, 2020
Hinzman, Mary - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Payne, Gregory - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.
Spaur, Annette - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.