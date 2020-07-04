Ina Jane (Hamrick) Cogar

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


INA JANE (HAMRICK) COGAR, 79, of Webster Springs, passed away July 3, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Hinzman, Mary - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Payne, Gregory - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.

Spaur, Annette - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.