INA JUNE (DENNISON) KNIGHT, 88, of Exchange, WV passed away on January 19, 2021. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 11 - 1 p.m. at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Road, Flatwoods, WV 26621. Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared on our web site.
Trending Now
Articles
- WV counties defying classroom reopening order dwindle; unions suing over mandate
- Gov. Justice names new DEP secretary
- Charleston City Council votes down bill on standing, disrupting traffic on high-speed roads, intersections
- Chuck Landon: Mississippi State was linchpin for Marshall hiring Huff
- Marshall football: Huff's staff coming together
- Charleston moves to again criminalize syringe distribution in city
- Federal commission slows Mountain Valley Pipeline
- WVU basketball: Mountaineers working on ways to open up offense
- WVU women's basketball: WVU women rally for improbable win over Kansas State
- Manchin talks inauguration, impeachment, approach to new leverage in Congress