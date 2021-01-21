Thank you for Reading.

INA JUNE (DENNISON) KNIGHT, 88, of Exchange, WV passed away on January 19, 2021. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 11 - 1 p.m. at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Road, Flatwoods, WV 26621. Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared on our web site.