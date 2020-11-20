INA L. THOMAS went Home to be with the Lord from Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg, WV at the age of 100. She was the daughter of Ana Clarence Eades and Maude Lou Rookstool Eades from Alderson, WV.
Ina is survived by her children Robert (married to MaryAnn), of Raleigh, NC; Jerry of Augusta Springs, VA; Margaret (married to John Reid) of Quechee VT; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and her sister Rose Hammons of CA.
She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley; and her son Charles (married to Donna) of Vienna, WV.
Ina received her teaching certificate from Marshall College, Huntington, WV in the spring of 1942. From a one room school house, to a church basement preschool, to volunteering at Nitro Elementary, she taught many students the love of reading. Many would say she never retired until the day of her death, November 18, 2020. Teaching children filled 'Miss Ina's' life with joy. She once said, "I love them, and they know it."
If not reading, you would find her tending her flower garden or quilting while listening to classical music.
Ina joined St. Paul's United Methodist church in Nitro, WV in 1948. She wrote in her journal, "My church family has stood by me and helped me in all my life. Life would have been very poor without loving and serving God."
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2004 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143 in her memory.
A graveside service will held on Saturday, November 21 at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV with Pastor Greg Markins officiating.
A graveside service will held on Saturday, November 21 at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV with Pastor Greg Markins officiating.

Cooke Funeral Home is assisting Miss Ina's family.
The family requests that all attending wear face masks and practice safe social distancing.