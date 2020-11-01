Inez Brotherton

INEZ PARSONS BROTHERTON, 91 of Given, went to be with the Lord October 30, 2020 at Ravenswood Care Center..
She was born June 16, 1929 in Rockcastle, daughter of the late William and Flora Hoschar Barr.
She is survived by her children Woodrow Parsons of Ravenswood, Gatha Turner of Columbus, OH, Rowena (Estill) Mullins, Flora ( Donnie) Hileman of Leroy and Dean (Kim) Parsons of Flemington; step-son Keith Brotherton of Leroy. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren two step-grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond W. Parsons (1975) and Robert L. Brotherton (2012); daughter Patsy Parsons; step-daughter Barbara Brotherton Haynes; six brothers, William R. Barr, Jr., Hoyt Barr, Arthur Barr, Ray Barr, Dale Barr and Rev. Charles Basil Barr; four sisters , Iva Pearl Barr, Edith Boone, Delores Rowley Casto and Nellie Casto.
She was a member of the Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge where she and Robert attended faithfully for many years. She loved preaching and Gospel Music/Singing. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and she loved farming and gardening. She loved having visits from her family and friends and was always ready to offer a fresh cup of coffee or cold drink and something to eat.
Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 3 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call 11 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday. In accordance with state guidelines, a face mask or covering must be worn and social distancing observed.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the administration and, nurses and workers at the Ravenswood Care Center for the great care received during her stay at the facility. Also a warm thanks to the Hospice Nurses for their care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387 or the Parchment Valley Baptist Church Snack Pack Program, 1883 Ripley Rd, Ripley, WV 25271. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com