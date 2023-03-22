Inez M. Pritt Richardson

INEZ M. PRITT BURDETTE RICHARDSON, 83 of Cross Lanes, passed away on March 18, 2023 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
She was born on November 17, 1939 in Charleston. She was a 1958 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. She gave her time generously and selflessly to many organizations and people over the years. Until her health declined, she was very active. She always had a positive outlook on life even to
the end. She will be greatly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hansel "Hank" Burdette and Curtis "Buck" Richardson, her parents, Marvin W. and Reba Ann Pritt, brothers, Marvin "Junior", Jackie and Gilbert Pritt.
She is survived by her son, Todd Burdette (Monica) of Cross Lanes, daughter Teresa Burdette Petersen (David), of Clearwater, FL, son Terry Richardson of Cross Lanes, grandchildren, Dakota and Kaylee Burdette, Zachary and Aiden Petersen, Hannah Jones and Rylee Richardson. She is also survived by her brothers Jerry Pritt (Joann) of Vinton, OH and Darrell Pritt (Linda) of Crestview, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, Inc., 3200 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV 25304 or at www.hospicecarewv.org.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, March 24 and funeral service will be at 1 p.m.. on Saturday, March 25, doors open for viewing at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston after service.