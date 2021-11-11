Inge M. Burton Nov 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save INGE M. BURTON, born August 6, 1937 in Wesermunde, Germany died November 4, 2021 in Dunbar, WV.She was predeceased by parents and daughter Caroline.She is survived by daughter, Brigitte (Dan) Johnson; grandchildren, Emily and Bradley Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jaden Mejia and Liam Rosenberger all of Florida.A donation in memory of Inge M. Burton may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.There will be no services held at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inge M. Burton Bradley Johnson Caroline Grandchild Emily Wv Donation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Larry Allen Bowling Marlene Kinser Sizemore Millard Carroll “Kayo Boggess Mary Louise McDaniel Blank James Edward “Eddie” Berry John F. “Nick” Lett Blank Melissa Ann Smith Blank Linda P. Burrows Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 11, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss