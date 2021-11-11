Thank you for Reading.

INGE M. BURTON, born August 6, 1937 in Wesermunde, Germany died November 4, 2021 in Dunbar, WV.

She was predeceased by parents and daughter Caroline.

She is survived by daughter, Brigitte (Dan) Johnson; grandchildren, Emily and Bradley Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jaden Mejia and Liam Rosenberger all of Florida.

A donation in memory of Inge M. Burton may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.

There will be no services held at this time.

