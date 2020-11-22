Iona B. Thorton

IONA B. THORNTON, 92, of Fraziers Bottom went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was a 1945 graduate of Buffalo High School. She was a Christian and attended the First Baptist Church of Eleanor.
Born December 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles Warner and Daisy Haught Warner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rockford Thornton; granddaughter, Charity Weigand; sisters, Eva Warner and Irene Cobb; and brother, Bill Warner.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Edens of Dunbar; beloved son and caregiver, Timothy (Ethel) Price of Buffalo; grandchildren, Stephanie (David) Gipe of Winfield, Vicky (Matthew) White of Belle, Chris (Lisa) Price of Beckley, Caleb (Sarah) Price of Fraziers Bottom, and Patrick Adkins of Salem Virginia; as well as 7 great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at the Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Red House with Wanda Gibson officiating. Entombment will follow in the Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, with facial coverings required and social distancing guidelines observed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.