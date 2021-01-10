IONE G. WILSON, 91, of Clay, passed away on January 9, 2021 at her home.
She was born on January 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Branty Hansford Rhodes Sr, and Lola Loving Rhodes. Also preceding her in death were her husband Quentin (Buster) Wilson and her son Willian (Billy) Wilson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Ione was a teacher in Clay County Schools for 35 years and was devoted to her students. She was also an avid gardener and loved spending time in her garden.
She is survived by her daughter Patty (Kent) Stover of Clay, her granddaughter Angela (Erik) Phelps of Danville, VA, her sisters Verneda (Jerry) Nelson of Clay, Lutheria (Byrl) of Nelson of Ohio and her brother Branty Rhodes Jr. (Shirley) of Clay.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday January 11, 2021 at the Wilson Family Cemetery, Peach Orchard Rd, at 1:00 P.M.
A Family gathering at Patty and Kent's home from 12- 12:45 for close friends and family.
