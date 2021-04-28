IRA CHRISTY GUNTER 96, of St. Albans, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at home.
He was born on November 25, 1924, in Heatherman, WV, to the late Emory and Alpha Gunter. Ira was also preceded in death by his brother, Emory William Gunter, sister, Verna Faye Arwood, and nephew Don Gunter.
Ira enlisted in the Naval Academy and upon graduating, he entered the Army Air Force in 1943. Upon being honorably discharged, he became a police officer in Washington, DC for one year before returning to Charleston, West Virginia and becoming a fireman with the City of Charleston, eventually retiring as Fire Chief in 1989. He loved reading about the Civil War, playing golf, visiting with old friends and family, and especially loved watching his grandson Zac play baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shelby Gunter of St. Albans; son Bill Gunter, daughter, Gigi McCormick and her spouse Mark McCormick; grandson Zachary McCormick; along with several cousins and niece Saundra Ann Hannah.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 1 - 2 p.m., Friday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
A very special thank you to Kanawha Hospice, for their care of Ira.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kanawha Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387, or to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may visit Ira's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.