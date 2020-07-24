Ira E. (Ed) Meadows

IRA E. MEADOWS (ED) of Cheverly, MD., passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 85.
He was born in Clendenin, WV on December 14, 1934 to the late George Albert Meadows and Nellie Walker-Meadows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Truman-Meadows, two precious babies, Tracy Edward, and Terry Denise, and three of his siblings Junior, Delbert, and Danny Meadows. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Meadows of Falling Rock. Also mourning his death are his five children Stacy, James (Ellen), Shannon, Shad (Elizabeth), and Brad Meadows and his three grandchildren Amber, Ayden, and Bella, who he adored.
After graduating from Clendenin High School, Ed joined the United States Air Force and served as a communication center specialist. Following his service, he moved to Washington, DC and later to Maryland, where he worked for 35 years at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland as a communications center specialist.
Family and friends may meet at Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Rd., Elkview on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 10:45 am and leave the funeral home as a procession to the graveside service at Hall Cemetery, Blue Creek. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to the charity of your choice.
The family also wishes to thank friends and extended family for their kindness and support during this difficult time.
