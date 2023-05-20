IRENE EVELETH WILKERSON LEE passed away on May 13, 2023 at her home in Rockville, MD.
She was born on August 8, 1939 in Rand, WV to Wayne Wilkerson and Juanita (Jarrett) Wilkerson.
She was a beloved and loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed greatly by all who had the privilege to know her. Irene attended Dunbar Highschool (1957), where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Harold G. Lee.
She continued her education and went on to obtain a Bachelors from West Virginia State College (1981), and Masters from Marshall University. Irene was successful in all of the career paths she pursued. Irene worked at Columbia Gas Company in Charleston, worked in the athletic department at WVU, taught school, headed business education at the Garnett Career & Education Center, headed the Jobs Training Partnership Act (JTPA) and taught business courses for the federal government, was a professor and department head at Marshall University where she retired. In 1990 Irene moved to Maryland to be closer to her daughter and became head of human resources at the Arcola Nursing Home in Wheaten, MD until her second retirement.
Those left to mourn Irene are her daughter, Kathryn Eveleth Lee Riseberg (David); grandchildren, Jonathan, Benjamin (Elizabeth), and Emily; Sisters', Beverly Ann Martin, Joyce Carol Van Camp & Linda Louise Witt, and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends' including Isabelle Mouysset, Nancy Bosley Langille, and Joyce Ryan.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Guy Lee and her son Harold Wayne Lee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the American Heart Association or to the House of Ruth.
A funeral service for Irene will be held on May 24, 2023 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 with Reverend Adele Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Rockville Cemetery.