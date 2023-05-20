Thank you for Reading.

Irene Eveleth Wilkerson Lee
IRENE EVELETH WILKERSON LEE passed away on May 13, 2023 at her home in Rockville, MD.

She was born on August 8, 1939 in Rand, WV to Wayne Wilkerson and Juanita (Jarrett) Wilkerson.

