IRENE FAYE HILDRETH, 87, of Spencer, caring and loving mother, grandmother, friend, and truly the matriarch of the Hildreth family, departed this world July 13, 2021.
Family and friends surrounded Irene for days at Miletree Center before she peacefully passed away shortly after midnight from metastatic breast cancer.
She was born April 20, 1934, to Gailey and Jetty McKown of Arnoldsburg, and she enjoyed a wonderful childhood centered around the family store. She graduated from Calhoun County High School and married the late Roy G. Hildreth.
Irene played an important role in the founding and growth of Roy G. Hildreth & Sons, Inc., especially in the early years. She not only supported and advised Roy, but her behind-the-scenes guidance and extraordinary wisdom were also valuable to many friends, employees, and family members for over 60 years.
Throughout her life, Irene -- or "Mammaw" as the younger family knew her -- was an exceptional personality! Funny and quick-witted, nothing got past Irene; she had a quip for your every opinion. Irene loved shopping and fashion, and she led many trips to Charleston with daughters and granddaughters in tow. She enjoyed Hilton Head and the fine restaurants there, and perhaps that's where she developed her fondness for her daily 3:00 p.m. "happy hour". Irene was an excellent cook and favored gourmet dishes, although everyone in the family also enjoyed her good 'ole fashioned buttermilk pancakes.
A student of words, Irene was a whiz at crossword puzzles, and she completed literally dozens of them each week. She was well-read of the classics and other important literary works, as well as the daily news, and thus, Irene could also write. She had a special way with words, written and spoken -- and she was always glad to share her firm opinion on practically anything!
Irene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her independent, guiding spirit lives on in her family. She lived a remarkable life, and now her work is done, and she rests.
She is survived by her children, Jon Hildreth (Becky), Karen Gregg (Dick), and Melinda Sampson (Donald); grandchildren, Heather Dark (Bud), Meghann Caldwell (Tim), Cassie Bishoff (Josh), Kati Hildreth, Kelly Sampson, Jerrod Hildreth, Jordan Hildreth; and nine great grandchildren.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, Roy G. Hildreth, Jr; brothers Bernard McKown and Richard McKown; sister Jean Stalnaker; and granddaughter Lindsey Ryan Mann.
The family will celebrate Irene's life and accomplishments in a private ceremony.
Anyone wishing to honor Irene Hildreth please donate to: 4-H Foundation. Lindsey R. Mann Memorial Fund; 110 Parking Plaza. Spencer, WV 25276 304-927-0975
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV is providing arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com