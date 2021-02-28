IRENE FRANCES FOYE was born on September 20, 1961, in Charleston, WV, to Eugene Burles and Authurette Foye of Charleston, WV, who predeceased her. In addition, Irene Foye is preceded in death by her siblings Eugene Burles Jr. Sandragene Foye, Norene Bumpus, William Burles, Tommy Allen Foye, and Lisa Kay Elemore.
She was nicknamed "Baebae" by her family, and she was known by that name throughout the Charleston area.
Baebae was a compassionate woman who always opened her doors to everyone. It was common to see Baebae throwing a party, cooking food, and causing a fuss as she entertained guests. Underneath a hardened exterior shell, Baebae was the most loving person someone could ever meet.
She is survived by her devoted loving husband, David Larry Sales of Charleston; her children Dr. David Foye and (Taryn) of Elkton, MD and Francis Foye of Charleston, WV; her grandchildren Desiree Foye, Simone Foye, Azriel Branden, Solomon Foye, Malaysia Foye, and Francis Foye; her siblings Paris Foye and (Sharon), Kimberly Ann Foye, Authuretta Johnson, Bridget Foye, Deloras Jolley and (Steve), Billy Foye, and Rosemary Foye.
She will be greatly missed by her immediate family and a host of cousins, aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews, extended family members, and many friends that adored her.