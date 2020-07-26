IRENE G. HUNT DeHERRERA, 98, of Charleston, WV, went to be with our Lord and Savior July 24, 2020. She was born January 13, 1922 in Cicerone, WV. to the late Romie and Lessie Painter. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husbands, Bennie Hunt and Jacob DeHerrera; brothers, Marvin, Harley and Fred; sister, Belle; sons, Bobby A. and Richard, and her daughter, Jeanette. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce, Mary Lou, Beverly and Patricia; 16 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Cedar Ridge Nursing Home nurses and Nicole with hospice for their excellent care. A Graveside service will be held at Noon. on Wednesday, July 29, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Walton, WV, with Pastor Danny Kinder II, officiating. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
