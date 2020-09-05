IRENE GAIL WHITTINGTON, 73, of Buffalo passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center following a long battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. She was a 1965 graduate of Buffalo High School. Gail worked as a caregiver to her family for her entire life.
Born November 24, 1946 in Buffalo she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Ruby Whittington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Whittington; brother, David Whittington and great nephew, Noah Burnside.
Survivors include her sisters, Dale (Faye) Whittington of Red House and Pearl (James) Bush of Liberty; brothers, Dale (Faye) Whittington of Red House and Darrel (Carol) Whittington of Buffalo; sister in law, Gale Whittington of Red House; aunt, Dorothy Reed of Elkview; 11 nieces and nephews; 18 great nieces and nephews; 6 great great nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Larry Mobley officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Creek Cemetery, Buffalo.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to
National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (NPCF) P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502 (www.npcf.us)
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.