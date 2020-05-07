IRENE HICKS, 67, of Campbells Creek, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospice Unit, Charleston.
Irene was born in Charleston on May 15, 1952, to the late Burnette and Elsie Lester Stover. She was retired from the Campbells Creek Exxon.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Turner.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 32 years, Larry Hicks; son, Richard (Michelle) Averson; granddaughter, Camilla Averson; sisters, Stella Hicks of Charleston, Janie Rhodes of Belle and Ronda Stover of Mt. Hope; brother, Ira Stover of Arlington, TX.; sister-in-law, Lola (Roger) Hodge of Salisbury, NC.; special niece, Rachel Rhodes of Belle and a host of other nieces and nephews; special friends, Terry and Janice Hicks of Charleston and Rhonda Binion of Ohio.
At Irene's request, cremation is being honored and there will be no services.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.