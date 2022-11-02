IRENE J. POLITO, age 99, of Millersburg, Ohio passed away at her home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Alexander Funeral Home with Pastors Dale Duncan and Jereme Markel officiating. Burial will take place at Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck, Ohio. Friends may call 3 hours prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Welcome Church of Christ.
Irene was born April 11, 1923 in West Virginia and was the daughter of Charles S. and Elizabeth (Miller) Moore. She first married Phillip Nolan Holcomb in 1945 and he preceded her in death in 1982, she later married Sam Polito in 1987 and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Irene worked 4 years for Doric Tile. She was a member of the Welcome Church of Christ.
She is survived by three children and their spouses: Phyllis A. Mendoza (Roberto), Dottie L. Begley (David) and Kathy F. Rockwell (Gene); 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip N.; husband, Sam; siblings: Lucy Angel, Marie Angle, Samuel Moore and Rufus Moore; daughter, Barbara E. Davis; and two great grandchildren that passed away at birth.