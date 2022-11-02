Thank you for Reading.

IRENE J. POLITO, age 99, of Millersburg, Ohio passed away at her home on Sunday, October 30, 2022 following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Alexander Funeral Home with Pastors Dale Duncan and Jereme Markel officiating. Burial will take place at Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck, Ohio. Friends may call 3 hours prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

