IRENE LAWRENCE, 85 of Hernshaw died May 19, 2022. Funeral is Noon Mon. May 23 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 1 hour prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.