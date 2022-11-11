IRENE MAE SHRIVER died at home on November 9, 2022. Irene was born on January 9, 1926, in Morgantown WV to Edgar Jennings and Martha Pearl Carney. She grew up in Buffalo NY and Waynesburg PA.
Although Mom was encouraged by the President of Waynesburg College to attend college upon completing high school, her family encouraged her to become a secretary instead. Most of her current family are convinced that she should have become a doctor. Irene taught all of us the meaning of love, beauty and discipline.
Irene and Blaine dated in high school and Mom waited for Dad while he served in the Army in Korea after the end of WWII. When Dad returned home safely, they were married on June 8, 1947, and moved to Fairmont WV where Dad was employed as a telephone lineman. They moved to South Charleston in 1967 to allow Dad to advance to become an Engineering Manager of northern West Virginia central offices in the C&P Telephone Company of West Virginia. Mom was active in Tel-E-Wives Club as an officer and host to social and educational events for the spouses of the C&P employees. Reading the 1969 Program they had a seminar on "Modern Miracle of Micro-Wave Cooking". No wonder Mom made the best hot dog in the microwave. They had four boys: John, Jim, Tom, and Ted, along with 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren to date.
Irene loved volunteering in church where she served on many ladies' Circles, helped Dad lead a youth group, and served in outreach and visitation groups. One of her favorite activities on ladies' night out was playing Canasta with the other moms in the neighborhood. She loved to cook, and her family favorites included apricot filled turnovers, a special New Year's ice cream punch, and of course Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with all the trimmings. She also loved to tend to her flower garden with its many azaleas, ferns, and perennials. Her love for flowers was extended to the community as a member of the Rock Lake Village Garden Club and when the Club visited the Greenbrier Resort. In addition to raising four successful sons, her proudest accomplishments are the many beautiful quilts that she created after she retired as a Mom.
Irene is survived by brother Donald, sister-in-law Ruth, sons and daughters-in-laws, John and Elaine, Deborah, Thomas and Laura, Ted and Catherine; grandchildren Christina Groff (Jared), Adam Shriver (Bailey), Matthew Shriver (Sakary), Joshua Shriver (Nikki), Iain Shriver (Candace), and Christopher Shriver (Kaitlyn); and great grandchildren Addison Groff, Maddox Ray, Aubrey Groff and Dorothy-Jean Catherine Shriver.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her brother James, her husband Blaine of 73 years, and son James Shriver.
The family expresses special thanks to the dedicated and loving caregivers at Harmony at Southridge and HospiceCare
A private funeral service was held at 10 a.m., on November 10, 2022, at Cunningham Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Joel Harpold.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to HospiceCare or St. Albans First Baptist Church.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.