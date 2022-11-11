Thank you for Reading.

Irene Mae Shriver
IRENE MAE SHRIVER died at home on November 9, 2022. Irene was born on January 9, 1926, in Morgantown WV to Edgar Jennings and Martha Pearl Carney. She grew up in Buffalo NY and Waynesburg PA.

Although Mom was encouraged by the President of Waynesburg College to attend college upon completing high school, her family encouraged her to become a secretary instead. Most of her current family are convinced that she should have become a doctor. Irene taught all of us the meaning of love, beauty and discipline.

