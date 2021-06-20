IRENE MCVEY FITZWATER CAMPBELL was born at Ansted, WV, on August 21, 1923, to James Harvey McVey and Nora Griffith McVey. For the last two years she was a resident of Stonerise Rainelle. She died at Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg, WV, on June 17, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Raymond, James, Sam (WWII) and Augustus and one sister, Elsie McVey Smith, husbands, F.B. Fitzwater and Paskle H. Campbell.
She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Opal Stover of Harrisonburg, VA. Surviving are several nieces and nephews, including S. Porter Smith of Ansted and Nora Smith Jennings (Levi) of Rainelle who met many of her needs in later years.
Irene was a member of Lovers Leap Baptist Church and served in several capacities as Sunday School teacher, first president of the Christian Board of Education and she always appreciated her church. God had been her guide since she was a young girl and she continued to love him, praise him and thank him daily.
Irene graduated from Ansted High School, Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston), and Marshall University. She taught elementary, middle and high schools. She was Guidance Counselor at Ansted High School before becoming Supervisor in Fayette County Schools. She served a total of 35 1/2 years in the Fayette County School System.
She was an active member and volunteer for over 50 years in the Fayette County Historical Society and she was affiliated with several other service and educational organizations in the county and state.
She leaves many loved ones, friends and former students whose lives she shared and cherished.
Friends may call one hour before the service which is to be held at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home at Ansted at 2 p.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021. Service to be conducted by Pastor Ron George, Sr. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor, WV. Masks not required, but appreciated.
If you choose, in lieu of flowers you may donate to your favorite charity or Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV 24901, in her name.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc., P.O. Box 335, Ansted, WV 25812 is in charge of arrangements