IRENE PEARL WILLIAMS, precious mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt transitioned this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Louvenia Williams.
She is survived by her sister Linda Faye Hamlet, daughters Barbara Cary, Evelyn Williams, Brenda Williams, Linda Williams, sons Larry Williams, Robert Williams, Henry Williams, Ricky Williams, 20 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A native of War, WV, she attended Excelsior High School. She was a devoted Christian and was recognized as a Mother of New Covenant Baptist Church. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings and WVU fan, especially the marching bands. She was employed and retired from Krogers, but the role that she enjoyed most was being the mother and grandmother of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Randy Williams, daughter Connie Sibert, grandson Robert Williams, great granddaughter Kiley Wells, sisters Catherine Farrington, Emma Lou Henley, brothers Fletcher Williams, Eugene Henley, Walter Williams, and Judge Henley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 10, at New Covenant Baptist Church in Charleston, WV with visitation at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Linda Duncan officiating. Preston Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.
The family would like to thank all of the special angels at Hospice Care for their love and kindness and outstanding service. The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston WV 25387.
Online condolences may be made to the family through Preston Funeral Home.