IRENE PITTMAN, 80, of Charleston, passed away on June 1, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
She was one of six children of Gene and Oma McVey Hess. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Pittman; and brothers Gene Hess and John Hess.
In addition to being a homemaker, Irene worked for many years at Gabe's, Wynins Cleaning Services, and was also a seasonal worker at Laidley Field.
She was a loving and devoted mother to her five children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Irene was a very kind, caring, and warm-hearted person who was adored by all who knew her. She enjoyed decorating, gardening, and spending time with family. Her lovely smile was a reflection of her beautiful soul. She has departed this earthly life for her eternal home in heaven, and her spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of her loved ones.
She is survived by: sister, Oma Hess Gibson (Tom ) of Campbells Creek; brother, George Hess of Athens Tennessee; sister, Blanche Hess Elswick (Junior) of Campbells Creek; son, James Pittman of Quick; son, Danny Pittman of Cleveland; son, Alex Pittman of Quick; daughters, Karen Pittman-Colby (Jim) and Kelly Pittman of Charleston; grandchildren, Jamie Pittman of Quick; Erica Lucas (Adam) of Quick; Danny Gibson of Mansfield Ohio; Richard Gibson of Mansfield Ohio; Brenda Gibson of Cleveland Ohio; Karma Gibson of Cleveland Ohio; Michael Colby (Nadye) of Huntington; Jennifer Colby of San Bernardino, California; Joey Scaggs of Martinsburg; and Haley Pittman of Quick.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.