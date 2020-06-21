IRENE V. JARRELL, 93, of Seth, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born October 10, 1926, in Edwight.
Many years ago, Irene and her husband, Woodrow, were the owners and operators of Jarrell's Market in Whitesville. She was also a Grand Noble in the Rebekah Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Boyd Wiley; her second husband, Woodrow Jarrell; Father and Mother, Arnett and Ada "Williams" Cantley; sisters, Golda Putinsky, Mary Ellen Foster, Dorothy Dillon, Sadie Phelps, and Geraldine Palmer; brothers, John Henry and Teddy Cantley, great - granddaughter, Selena Crihfield; son-in-law, Leon Crihfield.
She is survived by daughter, Patty Crihfield of Seth; granddaughters, Regina Short of Sylvester, Vickie Taylor and husband, Nick of Seng Creek; great-grandson, Dakota Crihfield and companion, Tia Clay of Seng Creek; great - great - grandchildren, Christian and Kiely; special nieces, Bonnie Jarrell and husband Gary of Grandview.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, June 22, in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Pastor Ricky Peters officiating. Interment will follow.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.