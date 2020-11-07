IRENE EASTERLING WHITE, age 97 of Montgomery died November 2, 2020.
She was born July 1, 1923 in Pike County Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dolly Pennington Easterling. She was also preceded in death by her husband William White and son Jerry and her brothers Earle, Elmer, Eugene, Chester, Orville, Raymond, sister Adeline.
She was a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church and loved to quilt.
Survived by son Dan his wife Judi; grandsons; Benjamin and Andrew; grand daughters Amanda and Rebecca and great grand daughters Ruby, Pearl and Alaina and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service and please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com