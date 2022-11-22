Iris Corene Phillips

IRIS CORENE "COE" PHILLIPS, 90 of Marmet died November 20, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a longtime employee of Krogers in Marmet and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a longtime member of Marmet First Baptist Church where she kept the nursery on Sunday mornings and taught at the Church-run pre-school for many years. She loved all children and they all loved "Miss Coe." But nothing made her happier than to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was always in the stands to cheer them on at every ballgame, activity or special event.
She was preceded in death by husband, James E. Phillips, parents, William Phillip and Opal Violet Bennett Gross, sisters, Mildred Lilly and Rene "Tootsie" Jolly and son in law, David Bradley.
Those left to cherish her memory are: daughters, Rebecca Ann (Wallace) Clark and Jenny Lynn Bradley all of Marmet, grandchildren, James Wallace (Kristina) Clark of Morgantown, Justin Andrew (Jessie) Bradley of South Charleston, Erin (Daniel) Withrow of Marmet, great grandchildren, Layton and Nolan Clark, Johanna Wade, Ellie Withrow and Colton Bradley. In addition she is survived by brothers, Kenneth Gross of Daniels, Ardith (Margaret) Gross, Samuel (Virginia) Gross and Thomas (Helen) Gross all of Beaver, sisters, Anna Lee Bailey of Lynchburg, VA and Naomi Williams of Daniels.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 25, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Tom Burnside officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you consider making a donation to either Marmet First Baptist Church 8716 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, WV 25315 or Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston, WV 25311.
Our mom never complained and if you asked her how she was she always answered you with "I'm fine, I'm perfectly fine." When you were leaving, you were always told to "be careful." We want our mom to know "YOU were fine, you were perfectly fine." Be careful, mom…we LOVE YOU.