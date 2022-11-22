Thank you for Reading.

Iris Corene Phillips
IRIS CORENE "COE" PHILLIPS, 90 of Marmet died November 20, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

She was a longtime employee of Krogers in Marmet and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a longtime member of Marmet First Baptist Church where she kept the nursery on Sunday mornings and taught at the Church-run pre-school for many years. She loved all children and they all loved "Miss Coe." But nothing made her happier than to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was always in the stands to cheer them on at every ballgame, activity or special event.

