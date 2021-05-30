IRIS KAY BARKER, 76 of Hurricane, WV, passed away, May 27, 2021. Service will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene. Visitation from 1 until 3 p.m., at the church. For complete obituary and online condolences, visit elkfuneralhome.com Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kay Barker Family.
