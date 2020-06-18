IRIS LEE COX FORTNER, 80, of Hilltop, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hilltop Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at First Assembly of God, Mount Hope. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Those planning to attend should use proper COVID-19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of six feet. Tyree Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Funerals for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Bassitt, Rebecca - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cummings Jr., Homer - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Lanham, Pauline - 1 p.m., Lanham Cemetery, Spangler.
Thornton, Shannon - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Wallace, John - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Welsh, Gertrude - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.
Whittington, Charles - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.