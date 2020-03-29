IRIS LEE WINDON WILKINSON, of Dunbar, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born in Dunbar on December 17, 1933, to the late Clarence B. Windon and Sibyl Iris Lee Windon.
She was raised an only child, but had many beloved aunts and cousins. She was an avid reader, an excellent student, and loved going to school. One of her fond memories was collecting for the war effort using her wagon after school. After high school graduation she began working at Carbide. Throughout her adult life she attended all of her Dunbar High School Reunions and served as the class historian.
Iris married Don Wilkinson, who preceded her in death. They had a complete partnership developing Wilkinson Surveying and Grandview Estates Subdivision in Dunbar. They had four children, Bonnie Fidler (Mike), a registered nurse, Terri Edwards a chemical engineer, Crystal Wilkinson, an AT&T manager, and Jason Wilkinson (Kerry), a land surveyor and multi-sports referee. Iris has three grandchildren, Indiya, Alex, and Jake.
She was a wonderful mother, encouraging her children in their education, providing excellent meals, instilling a love of family, and helping become good citizens. Her family was involved in gardening, water skiing, and sports. Iris loved bridge, puzzles, and golf. Many of her happiest days were spent on the golf course at Sleep Hollow, where she and Don were members and where she mentored the Junior Golfers. If she wasn't golfing, she was watching golf on television. On their fiftieth wedding anniversary Iris and Don went on a Panama Canal cruise. Iris won the Bridge Tournament and Don won the Poker Tournament. They knew how to enjoy life.
We really appreciate the care she received over the years from Dr. Jonathan Lilly and Dr. Mark Hatfield. We would like to thank HospiceCare for making her last days more peaceful. In lieu of flowers, make donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston WV 25387.
Iris will be remembered for her cheerful good nature. We Love you Mom.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.