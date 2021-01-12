IRIS MAY QUERREY, 92 of Summersville passed away Friday January 8, 2021 at Mercer Nursing & Rehab Center. She was the daughter of the late Henning Aaron and Edith Madge Morris Taylor and was born at Twenty-Mile May 11, 1928. Iris was a loving mom, mawmaw, and devoted friend. She was a teacher in a two room school at Zela, teacher's aide at Summersville Grade and salesclerk at various retail stores in Summerville. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, as well as being Clerk. She will be greatly missed.
She was also preceded in death by siblings Daneth Taylor and Doris Bennett.
Surviving, son Larry Querrey and wife Cynthia Athens, daughter Carolyn Fagg and husband Grady Craigsville, brother Carl Taylor Summersville, grandchildren Angelia, Lauria, Joel, Coleen, and Felicia, great Grandchildren Adia, Hyla and Penelope, nephews Russell, Paul Edward, Roger, Tim, Scott, and many great nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held in the Taylor Cemetery at Twenty-Mile with Pastor Ryan Trescott officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
