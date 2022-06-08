ISAAC FRANK MURPHY, 27, of Clay, WV gained his heavenly wings and went to be with his brother Michael Keiffer and the Lord Jesus Christ on June 4, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1994, and he was a member of the Clay First Baptist Church
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Keiffer; maternal grandmother, Beverly Coen; aunt, Melissa Drake.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph "Joe" Murphy of Clay, WV and Stacy Murphy of Chloe, WV; maternal grandfather, Jerry Drake of Virginia Beach, Va.; paternal grandparents, Frank and Betty Murphy of Clay, WV; aunts, Jerri Drake of Gassaway, Shonda Tanner of Lakeland, Fl., Dwana Murphy of Clay, WV, Bredga Neal of Beckley, WV; Uncle Samuel "Sam" Murphy of Lizemore, WV; cousins, Isaiah Murphy, Jennifer and Jack Cummings, Chelsie Drake, Lacee, Macee, Christopher "CJ" Samples, Andrea Jarrett, Mykia and Davi Linkinoggor, Landon Tanner, Avery Lanham, Dylan Bryant, Wesley and Walker Smith, Silas Chaney, Evalynn and Dean Jarrett and River Short-Linkinoggor.
Isaac was a hard-working young man who enjoyed the fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was the sweetest, kindest person with the biggest heart who loved God and his family very much. He was generous, compassionate and a peace maker. He had a heart of gold, and he was known for his kindness, and he touched so many lives. He was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by many. He was loved by so many people, and he leaves behind so many memories to cherish and he will never be forgotten. May he Rest in Peace.
The grave side service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Clay Memorial, Clay WV with Minister Gary Drake officiating. Visitation for friends will be on Wednesday June 8, 2022, from 6 - 9 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay WV.