ISAAC "IKE" BUEL RILEY, JR., 90, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 with his loving wife Gwena "Snookie" of 66 years by his side.
Ike was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from Thomas Field. He was also a longtime member of Dunbar United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Buel Riley, Sr. and Mildred Riley.
In addition to his wife, Snookie, left to cherish Ike's memory and love is his daughters, Terri Martin (Randy) and Sally McCoy (JR); grandchildren, Scott Martin, Jason Martin (Sarah), Jordan McCoy (Brian Chandler) and Justin Riley; great-grandchildren Owen, Paige, Carly, Riley, Kaylee, Allie, Colson and Coverson; sister, Eloise Jarvis; and brother, Clarence Riley (Judie).
Special thanks to all the staff at Stonerise in Charleston for his care and all the loving prayers from friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday June 6, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV. 25064, or any charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar