ISABELLE "JEAN" MARCUM, age 87, of St. Albans, entered her heavenly home on April 18, 2020, following a short illness.
Isabelle was born in Clay County, the daughter of the late Myrtle and Johnnie Schoolcraft, on April 13, 1933. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Fred M. Marcum Jr.; daughter, Rosemary Marcum; several sisters and brothers, as she was fortunate to have a large loving family.
Jean worked beside her husband in his ministry for many years until his death in 1972. She was employed at Parkway Supermarket in St. Albans where she stayed for 23 years. She loved her job and enjoyed seeing her many friends and customers every day. She retired in 1993 to care for her daughter, Rosemary, who eventually passed due to complications from MS.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Doris of St. Albans; brother, Pete Schoolcraft and wife Roxie, sisters, Linda Lamby and husband Richard, Mahalia Cantrell and husband Randy, brother, Freddie Schoolcraft and wife Janie, all of Clay; sister, Emily Duncan of Virginia; sister, Rotha Karwowki of Michigan; brother-in-law, Paul Marcum and wife Mary of Ohio; niece, Anna Brannon and Delbert of Teays Valley; niece, Marie Marcum of Charleston. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who she truly loved.
Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who cared for her in ICU at CAMC General Hospital.
