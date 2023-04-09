ISADORA "DAPHNE" MORRIS, nee LAWRENCE, daughter of Adelaide Lawrence (nee Caldwell), a farmer, and Charles Henry Lawrence, a district constable, formerly of Amity, Westmoreland, Duhaney Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Waltham, Massachusetts, South Charleston, WV and Columbia, Maryland, went home to be with her late husband, Lloyd George Morris and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a brief illness on April 6, 2023. She was born August 31, 1926 in Amity, Westmoreland, Jamaica.
After marrying her late husband, "Georgie", she raised seven children Junior Wilson, Lorraine, Andrea, Carl, Dennis, Pancho and Diana Morris.
Daphne came to the United States from Jamaica with the assistance of her neighbors, Ivy and Thurston Lewis. On arriving in the United States, she lived and worked in Washington, D.C., for a former Ambassador of Nigeria and Nancy Dickerson, the First Lady of TV News. She later moved to Waltham, Massachusetts, where she was employed for many years at Metropolitan State Hospital, Fernald Home, retiring and moving eventually to Maryland, South Charleston, and then back to Maryland. While residing in WV, she enjoyed watching television, cooking Jamaican dishes and going out on weekends to eat at her favorite local restaurant.
Daphne was a strict, but loving mother, always putting the interest of her children above everyone and everything. With the little she had in America, she worked tirelessly and saved to bring her children to the United States to ensure they would have a better life. She will forever be remembered by her children as one of the toughest and strongest women who ever lived.
She was brilliant and with a great memory that never faded with the passing years. She had an uncanny perception of people always warning her children to "Be on the lookout for wolves in sheep's clothing" and was very stylish. She loved all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: Junior (Cutie) (Brooklyn, NY); Lorraine (Denton) (Waltham, MA); Andrea (Leonard) (Columbia, MD); Carl (Sue)(Valdosta, GA); Dennis (Waltham, MA); Pancho (Karen) (South Charleston, WV) and Diana (Columbia, MD). In addition to her children, she leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren especially Michaela, Terrel and Aaron who were tremendous in caring for her.
A service to Honor the Life of Daphne will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Snodgrass Funeral Home followed by internment at Sunset Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may call one hour before the service.