Isadora “Daphne” Morris
ISADORA "DAPHNE" MORRIS, nee LAWRENCE, daughter of Adelaide Lawrence (nee Caldwell), a farmer, and Charles Henry Lawrence, a district constable, formerly of Amity, Westmoreland, Duhaney Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Waltham, Massachusetts, South Charleston, WV and Columbia, Maryland, went home to be with her late husband, Lloyd George Morris and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a brief illness on April 6, 2023. She was born August 31, 1926 in Amity, Westmoreland, Jamaica.

After marrying her late husband, "Georgie", she raised seven children Junior Wilson, Lorraine, Andrea, Carl, Dennis, Pancho and Diana Morris.

