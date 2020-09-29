Essential reporting in volatile times.

ISSAC DOUGLAS FACEMIRE, 34, of Sutton passed away Friday, September 27, 2020. Fireman's graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday September 30, at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery, Sutton. Friends may call 10:30 to 12:30 at the Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.