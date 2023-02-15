Thank you for Reading.

Ivaloo Hughes King
IVALOO HUGHES KING, 93, an almost lifelong resident of Nicholas County, entered Her heavenly home to join Her loving husband of 59 years, Jenkins C. King on the 8th day of February, 2023. She was with Her daughter, DeEtta in Charlottesville,Virginia when She suddenly left Her earthly home.

Ivaloo was the daughter of the late Willard and Lyda O'Dell Hughes born on the 11th day of August 1929. In addition to Her parents, she was preceded in death by Her sister Macel H. Backus and brother-in-law Blumefield Backus, brother-in-law Billy D. Thompson and sister Doris H. McLaughlin. She is survived by Her sister, Mattie H. Thompson of Charleston, WV and brother-in-law James (Bud) McLaughlin of Summersville, WV She was the proud Mother of four daughters, DeEtta King Hunter (J. Steven) of Lewisburg, WV, Karen L. King of Mt. Nebo, WV, Krista King Mendelson (Zachary) of Pittsburgh, PA and Karla R. King (Suzanne Gregory) of Winchester, VA. Grandchildren lzaak T. Mendelson (Mara) of Berkeley Heights, NJ and Yale Mendelson (fiancé Kennedy Moser) of Wilmington, Delaware. Stephanie Smith and Katie Rylant both of Summersville. Great grandchildren Emma M. Hunter, of Morgantown, WV, Alexa Lee Speilman of Lewisburg, Maverick and Lucas Smith of Summersville, Jensen Lee Mendelson of Berkley Heights, and Klairalee Phillips of Summersville There are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins as well as friends and neighbors.

