IVALOO HUGHES KING, 93, an almost lifelong resident of Nicholas County, entered Her heavenly home to join Her loving husband of 59 years, Jenkins C. King on the 8th day of February, 2023. She was with Her daughter, DeEtta in Charlottesville,Virginia when She suddenly left Her earthly home.
Ivaloo was the daughter of the late Willard and Lyda O'Dell Hughes born on the 11th day of August 1929. In addition to Her parents, she was preceded in death by Her sister Macel H. Backus and brother-in-law Blumefield Backus, brother-in-law Billy D. Thompson and sister Doris H. McLaughlin. She is survived by Her sister, Mattie H. Thompson of Charleston, WV and brother-in-law James (Bud) McLaughlin of Summersville, WV She was the proud Mother of four daughters, DeEtta King Hunter (J. Steven) of Lewisburg, WV, Karen L. King of Mt. Nebo, WV, Krista King Mendelson (Zachary) of Pittsburgh, PA and Karla R. King (Suzanne Gregory) of Winchester, VA. Grandchildren lzaak T. Mendelson (Mara) of Berkeley Heights, NJ and Yale Mendelson (fiancé Kennedy Moser) of Wilmington, Delaware. Stephanie Smith and Katie Rylant both of Summersville. Great grandchildren Emma M. Hunter, of Morgantown, WV, Alexa Lee Speilman of Lewisburg, Maverick and Lucas Smith of Summersville, Jensen Lee Mendelson of Berkley Heights, and Klairalee Phillips of Summersville There are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins as well as friends and neighbors.
She graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1947 (skipping a couple of grades along the way) and Mountain State Business School in Parkersburg, WV. Ivaloo and Jenkins operated the Mt. Nebo General Store for over 40 years as well as King Knob Farm which she continued to oversee until her untimely death. Although Her first job was at 15 in the Mt. Nebo Gen. Store owned by her father, She worked for several years for the Army Corps of Engineers in both Huntington, WV and Cleveland, OH. She served in many roles at Gilgal UMC: President of Gilgal UM Women, Kindergarten teacher for 40 years and Communion Steward for 50 years. She enthusiastically spearheaded the installation of the stained glass windows. She was a longtime Tupperware distributor, cake decorator and taught lingerie sewing classes at the store. Ivaloo was a member of the Nicholas County Farm Bureau for many years. (The Lady that was not going to marry a farmer). She enjoyed doing Calligraphy, baking and cooking for many. She also loved looking out her picture window describing God's beauty to everyone.
While able to live at home until God called Her, She had daily loving angels to assist her: Cindy Proskin, Sherry Kelly, Ariel Williams and the late Evie Auxier.
Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law J. Steven Hunter and Zach Mendelson, grandsons lzaak and Yale Mendelson, great grandson Maverick Smith and longtime friend Steve Brown.
Funeral Services will be at the Gilgal United Methodist Church in Mt. Nebo, WV at high Noon, Saturday, February 18, 2023, with Rev. Dr. Ken Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m., to 12 p.m., preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the King Gilgal Cemetery Foundation in Ivaloo's memory or to the Jenkins C. King United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund held by the Conference to which Ivaloo's name will now be added, PO Box 70 Mt. Nebo, WV 26679.
White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.