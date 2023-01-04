IVAN A. YOUNG, "AKA" The Jewelry Man, age 86, resident of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at NHC Maury Regional Medical Center Transitional Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. With Pastor Gary Tucker & David Kersey officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. A visitation will be held on January 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home.
Born on July 22, 1936, in Mammoth, West Virginia, Ivan was the son of the late Dennis Young and the late Lessie Landers Young. He was married to his beloved wife, Blondell (Hackney) Young for sixty-three years; she preceded him in death on May 27, 2019. Ivan served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1962. He worked many years as a plant superintendent for Bethlehem Steel before retiring in 1998. He enjoyed family gatherings, hunting, fishing, listening to country music, going to the casino and scratching lottery tickets. He is survived by his daughters: Carolyn (Dennis) Burns of Mt. Pleasant, TN, Rita (Edward) Ebling of Lewisburg, TN; son: Ivan Dwayne (Kimberly) Young of Nashville, TN; Brother Gary (Dreama) Young, Sister Kitty Collins, six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own children.
In addition to his wife and parents he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Harry Young, Geraldine "Jerry" Queen, Phyllis June Sexton, Denny Edward Young, Joe Tallion and great grandson; Robert Edward Padgett III.
Pallbearers will be Mike Young, Roger Young, Kyle Padgett, Joe Justice Jr., Matthew Burns, Edward Ebling and Floyd Keeney.