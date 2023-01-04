Thank you for Reading.

Ivan A. Young
IVAN A. YOUNG, "AKA" The Jewelry Man, age 86, resident of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at NHC Maury Regional Medical Center Transitional Care Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. With Pastor Gary Tucker & David Kersey officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. A visitation will be held on January 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home.

