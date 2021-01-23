Ivan Johnston

IVAN "PETE" JOHNSTON, 79, of Lizemores, WV entered rest on January 20, 2021.
Born March 20, 1941 to the late James William Johnston and Clara Carr. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Margaret "Maude"Nichols, son James Johnston, son Dennis Johnston, son Larry Morris, daughter Leslie Angle, and great granddaughter Kyndle Dorsey.
Pete was a US Army veteran, a retired Coal Miner/ Electrician of Cannelton Coal and served as President for the Board of Directors at Union Carbide Hunting Club.
He is survived by his loving wife Aylene "Cookie" Johnston of Lizemores WV, sister Evelyn Maluitch of Humble TX, sister Cindy (Andy) Adkins of Vaughan WV, son Nathan (Debbie) Johnston of Bentree WV, son Scott (Kelly) Johnston of Lizemores WV, son George (Becky) Morris of Fort Knox KY, 11 grandchildren; Brandalyn Lee, Bradly Morris, Brian Morris, Christopher Johnston, Natasha Dorsey, Nathaniel Johnston, Cindy Johnson, Jamela Baisden, Bryson Johnston, Isabella Johnston, Jessica Johnston and 17 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on January 30,2021 at 2 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Adonijah WV.