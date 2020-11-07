IVAN ROY JONES, 83, of Dunbar passed away November 5th, 2020. He was born April 29th, 1937 to the late Herbert and Bertha Mullins Jones, he was also preceded in death by brothers Herbert and Russel Jones.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Gloria Mooney Jones; eight children Mikel, Renee, Jerry, Scott, Judy, Jeffery, Libby and Mary, also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his sister Mildred Houston (Larry).
There will be a private graveside service with family. He held many jobs in restaurant and food service management.
The family would like to thank Hospice care at CAMC in Kanawha city.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Jones family.